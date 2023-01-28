Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Nathan Anderson, the man behind Hindenburg report, which is creating major trouble for Adani Group

Nathan Anderson founded Hindenburg Research in 2017 to focus on equities, credit, and derivatives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Meet Nathan Anderson, the man behind Hindenburg report, which is creating major trouble for Adani Group
Image Source: Twitter

After activist investment company Hindenburg Research accused billionaire businessman Gautam Adani's Grupo Adani of perpetrating fraud, Adani's net worth plummeted and he fell to the position of world's third-richest person. As a result of the claims, the conglomerate's bonds and stock prices dropped.

Nathan Anderson established Hindenburg Research in 2017 as a forensic financial research business specialising on equities, credit, and derivatives analysis. Hindenburg claims on its website to investigate "man-made catastrophes" such financial discrepancies, poor management, and hidden related-party transactions. The business uses its own money to finance its investments.

According to a study written by Hindenburg, the firms comprising this conglomerate, which are owned by Asia's wealthiest man, have been engaged in “a brazen scheme of stock manipulation and accounting fraud for decades.”

The report alleging Adani of plotting to manipulate the business's share price was produced by a well-known seller of the company in question. After that, Amazon's Jeff Bezos replaced Adani as the world's wealthiest individual.

Who is Nathan Anderson?
After receiving his bachelor's degree in international business from the University of Connecticut, 38-year-old Nathan Anderson started his career in finance working with investment management businesses at the data company FactSet Research Systems Inc.

He gave an interview to the WSJ in 2020, saying, “I noticed they were doing a lot of run-of-the-mill analysis, there was a lot of compliance.”  Earlier in his life, he worked as an Israeli ambulance driver.

He spent some time as a college student in Israel, where he served as a paramedic and attended lectures at the Hebrew University. He then went on to work for a financial research business before beginning to explore investment opportunities for rich families. One of his favourite things to do is "finding scams."

According to his LinkedIn profile, the short seller gained "experience of thinking and acting under great pressure" from the transaction. In interviews, Anderson has praised Harry Markpolos, the analyst who exposed Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Also, READ: Hindenburg vs Adani Group: SBI, LIC savings at risk amid fraud allegations? SBI says THIS

According to its website, Hindenburg has reported suspicious activity at 16 different businesses since 2017. Throughout the course of last year, it had both short and long positions in Twitter Inc. Since Elon Musk's USD 44 billion plan to take the firm private may be repriced lower if the world's wealthiest person backed out, Hindenburg said in May that it was short on the stock. Anderson came out in July to say that he had a "large long position" against Musk. Twitter's purchase was completed in October at the agreed upon amount.

(With inputs from Reuters)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.