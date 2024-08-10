Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India’s most educated cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS to become a politician, died tragically due to...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

J-K: 2 soldiers martyred, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Anantnag

Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch online in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India’s most educated cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS to become a politician, died tragically due to...

India’s most educated cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS to become a politician, died tragically due to...

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

Where was the world's first cobra snake born? You'll be amazed to find out

Where was the world's first cobra snake born? You'll be amazed to find out

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

5 most enigmatic ancient mysteries that still baffle us

5 most enigmatic ancient mysteries that still baffle us

10 most mysterious pictures captured NASA’s James Webb Telescope

10 most mysterious pictures captured NASA’s James Webb Telescope

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

Recently, Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation, causing a major drop in the group's stock price

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hindenburg Research's recent social media post hinting at "Something big soon India" has stirred speculation in the Indian market. Nathan Anderson is the founder of Hindenburg Research, a financial research firm based in New York, established in 2017. The firm is known for its investigative reports that often reveal corporate misconduct. Hindenburg Research applies fundamental analysis to detect issues such as accounting discrepancies, problematic management, undisclosed related-party transactions, and other unethical business practices.

The firm's name, inspired by the Hindenburg disaster of 1937, symbolises Anderson's goal of uncovering financial "disasters" before they impact investors.

A key moment in Anderson's career came in September 2020 when Hindenburg published a report on Nikola Corporation, an electric vehicle company. The report accused Nikola of misleading investors about its technological capabilities, which resulted in a sharp fall in the company's stock value and triggered an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Anderson's work has sparked both praise and criticism. While many market observers and investors support his efforts to increase transparency, others question the ethics of Hindenburg’s short-selling approach, where the firm benefits financially from a company's stock price decline following a negative report. Anderson's official net worth is unknown but some reports suggest that he has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Recently, Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, causing a major drop in the group's stock price.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on August 10

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on August 10

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement