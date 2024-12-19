Natasha completed her schooling at St. Mary’s School in Pune before pursuing her undergraduate degree at Savitribai Phule Pune University. She later earned her master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), is married to Natasha Poonawalla, a prominent socialite and philanthropist in India. Natasha serves as the Executive Director of SII and chairs the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which focuses on various charitable initiatives.



Born on November 26, 1981, Natasha grew up in Pune, Maharashtra, alongside her elder brother Amit. She and Adar first crossed paths at a New Year’s party in Goa and got married in 2006. The couple has two sons, Cyrus and Darius.

Natasha completed her schooling at St. Mary’s School in Pune before pursuing her undergraduate degree at Savitribai Phule Pune University. She later earned her master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

The Poonawallas reside in Lincoln House, a lavish mansion valued at Rs 750 crore. Originally designed by British architect Claude Batley in 1933 for the Maharaja of Wankaner, the property was leased to the US government for many years before being purchased by Adar's father, Cyrus Poonawalla, for approximately Rs 934 crore in 2015.

Natasha has established herself as a key figure in both business and philanthropy. Under her leadership, SII has become one of the largest vaccine manufacturers globally. She is also committed to social causes through her foundation, which aims to improve education, healthcare, and sanitation for underprivileged communities.