Meet Natasha Poonawalla, businesswoman with Rs 1.3 lakh crore family wealth who is now an international fashion icon

Natasha Poonawalla news: She is a London School of Economics graduate.

Natasha Poonawalla is one of the most successful businesswomen India has ever produced. She lives in Pune and sits atop a family-owned empire of Rs 1.3 lakh crore. She is also a philanthropist. However, despite her business engagements, she is the ruling lady of the fashion world. The woman has appeared in Met Gala, Vogue and Hello magazines' covers. She hobnobs with the rich and famous in Hollywood and Bollywood. She is a well known face in the international business and fashion world. Recently, she made waves with her unconventional looks.

In her recent Instagram photos, she wore a Puffer Coat Gown with a unique red-and-white headgear. It was designed by the Moncler company. From Manish Malhotra to Sandeep Khosla, several leading Indian designers lauded her look. This was not the first time Natasha stunned the world with her flamboyant fashion choices. In the 2022 Met Gala, she wore a golden saree that was designed by none other than Sabyasachi.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Natasha Poonawalla was born in November 1981. She is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation and the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturing company in the world.

Natasha Poonawalla is also the director of the Poonawalla Science Park in the Netherlands. She also heads the Villoo Poonawalla Racing and Breeding Private Limited. She is a well known fashion enthusiast.

She grew up in Pune. She graduated from Pune. In 2004, she completed her master's degree from the prestigious London School of Economics.

In 2006, she met Adar Poonawalla, the son of Cyrus Poonawalla who is the chairperson of the Serum Institute of India. The meeting apparently took place at Vijay Mallya's party.

They have two sons -- Cyrus and Darius.

Adar Poonawalla was at the forefront of the world's fight against the coronavirus. He led his company from the front and made a vaccine against the virus in record time.

Natasha Poonawalla is often seen with expensive handbags like Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermés, etc.

Her father-in-law is Cyrus S. Poonawalla. He is one of the richest Indians. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, Sharukh Khan, Karan Johan, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani are her friends.

In 2012, she founded the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable foundation in the memory of her mother-in-law Villoo Poonawalla. She is now the chairperson of the foundation that focuses on education, environment, health care and sanitation.

Over the last few years, she has posed with many international celebrities, including Leonardo DeCaprio. Her Instagram account has thousands of followers.