Meet Narendra Bansal, started with Rs 2000, now owns company worth Rs 6500 crore, know his business, net worth

Narendra Bansal

Intex Technologies is one of India's leading mobile and electronic equipment manufacturing companies. The company is in this position today due to the hard work of its founder Narendra Bansal who started the company with only Rs 20,000. Today, Narendra Bansal's Intex Technologies is worth more than Rs 6,500 crores.

Intex is an Indian consumer durable and India's second-largest selling mobile phone company. Narendra Bansal has recently diversified into the sports management arena and has acquired the Gujarat Lions, an IPL team.

Many might not know, but before acquiring this multi-crore wealth, Narendra Bansal used to click photos of people in Delhi's Birla Mandir. He used to sell those photos then by sticking it to key rings.

Narendra Bansal was born in 1963 in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. He attended the primary school in his village and after a few years, his family moved to Nepal. He finished his secondary education from Vishwaniketan High School.

In 1980, the family moved back to Delhi where he finished his graduation in commerce from Swami Shraddhanand College, University of Delhi.

Narendra Bansal sold audio-video cassettes to meet the expenses of himself and his studies. He had a desire to do business since childhood. That's why he tried his hand in many businesses. He used to do business of cordless phones in Naya Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

Narendra Bansal had an entrepreneurial streak from the very beginning and wanted to establish his own business. At the time, IT industry was expanding in India. Narendra Bansal also worked in Delhi's Nehru Place market selling computer floppy disks and other accessories. This made him a bumper profit. After this he decided to expand his business and in the year 1992 took a small rented shop in Nehru Place and then started assembling computers there. In September 1994, he started International Impex with a capital of Rs 20,000 into the business that operated out of a basement in South Delhi.

Narendra Basanal founded Intex Technologies in the year 1996. The specialty of his products was that they came directly from manufacturers and wholesalers in China and Korea. Because of this, they were cheaper than other companies. Due to this, his company got a profit of Rs 30 lakh in the very first year. After this, he started selling speakers, home theaters, DVD players.

In the year 1997, the head office of the company was set up in Delhi. After this, Intex Technologies also started selling keyboards, web-cameras. After this, in the year 2005, he started the manufacturing unit of the company in India itself.

When the market of mobile phones in India picked up pace, Intex launched cheap mobiles in the market. In a low budget, the company made phones with top features available. This benefited the company a lot and the name of Intex went on the tongue of the people. In the year 2012, the company started making LED TVs. In the year 2012, his son Keshav Bansal focused on the media branding of the company. As a result, Intex became the second largest company in India after Micromax in mobile manufacturing.

Today, Intex Technologies is worth more than Rs 6,500 crore and Narendra Bansal's net worth is more than a whopping Rs 800 crore.

Narendra Bansal is married to Alpa Bansal since 1990 and has two children - a son named Keshav Bansal and a daughter named Ishita Bansal.