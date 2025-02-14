Rohan Murty attended Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bengaluru before earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from Harvard University. His doctoral research focused on opportunistic wireless networks.

Rohan Murty, son of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha MP and author Sudha Murty, has established himself in the tech world through entrepreneurial endeavours. Influenced by his parents' legacy and values, Rohan pursued his own path, which was marked by a passion for programming and innovation.

Murty attended Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bengaluru before earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from Harvard University. His doctoral research focused on opportunistic wireless networks. He is also a junior fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and the founder of the Murty Classical Library of India.

In 2014, Rohan co-founded Soroco, a digital transformation company specialising in AI-driven automation, where he currently serves as the CTO. While Soroco does not publicly disclose its revenue figures, projections from the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) estimated the company's top-line revenue for 2022 at $18 million (approximately Rs 150 crore). Meanwhile, Infosys is currently valued at Rs 737940 crore as of February 13, 2025.

Rohan Murty's family includes his sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. As Narayana Murthy's son, Rohan inherited a stake in Infosys and reportedly held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, and received Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income.

He and his wife, Aparna Krishnan, welcomed their son, Ekagrah, in November 2023. Aparna Krishnan was previously the General Manager of Operations at Soroco, and now heads Murty Media.