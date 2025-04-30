He studied at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School in Bengaluru, then moved to the United States, where he graduated from Cornell University and earned a PhD in computer engineering from Harvard University.

Narayana Murthy is a well-known Indian billionaire and the co-founder of Infosys, one of India’s largest IT companies, which currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 6,62,000 crore. Married to author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy is known for keeping a low profile despite his prominent status. While he is often in the spotlight, less is known about other members of the Murty family.

Not very long ago, Narayana Murthy made headlines by gifting Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore to his infant grandson, Ekagrah Murty. This gesture sparked curiosity about his son, Rohan Murty, who is carrying forward the family’s legacy.

In 2014, Rohan co-founded Soroco, a digital transformation company specialising in AI-driven automation, where he currently serves as the CTO. While Soroco does not publicly disclose its revenue figures, projections from the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) estimated the company's top-line revenue for 2022 at $18 million (approximately Rs 150 crore). Meanwhile, Infosys is currently valued at Rs 737940 crore as of February 13, 2025.

Rohan studied at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School in Bengaluru, then moved to the United States, where he graduated from Cornell University and earned a PhD in computer engineering from Harvard University. He reportedly holds over 6 crore Infosys shares (about 1.67% of the company), earning him significant dividend income. His sister, Akshata Murty, is married to Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Rohan is married to Aparna Krishnan, and together they welcomed their son, Ekagrah, in November 2023. Ekagrah became one of India’s youngest millionaires after receiving a stake in Infosys from his grandfather.