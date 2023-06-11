Search icon
Meet IIT alumnus who rejected job offers from Air India, Tata, founded Rs 5,25,000 crore company, his net worth is...

Narayana Murthy was offered job by companies like Air India, TELCO, TISCO, etc., but he rejected all these job offers and decided to work at IIM Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy is without doubt one of the most successful business leaders in the country. Narayan Murthy is a legend when it comes to management techniques and the billionaire businessman keeps on talking about his struggles and how he succeeded in building a massive business empire.

Narayana Murthy completed his master's from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and he had several job offers at that time. Murthy was offered job by companies like Air India, TELCO, TISCO, etc., but he rejected all these job offers and decided to work at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad as a chief system programmer.

It was not easy for Narayana Murthy to take this decision as he was refusing some of the better options for a job at IIM-A.

Narayana Murthy revealed in 2019 that he had decided to join IIM-A as it was planning to install first time-sharing system in India.

“So I was the only person from my batch of 16 students to have taken half the salary in quest of learning about a modern operating system, about the opportunity to interact with very bright students, about the opportunity to create lots of interactive lessons using computers for students in accounting, in simulation, in finance, in production, etc. So therefore I chose that path and that’s probably the best decision I made in my life," Murthy said.

In 1981 Narayana Murthy with six software professionals, founded Infosys. It is to be noted that Narayan Murthy had founded Infosys with an initial capital investment of Rs 10,000 and now the market cap of the company is Rs 5,25,000 crore.

Narayan Murthy is a billionaire and is net worth is Rs 33,800 crore.

