Meet Narayan Lal Gurjar, started business with orange-banana peels, now has Rs 2 crore turnover, exports to US, Thailand

Narayan Lal Gurjar

In Kerdi, a small village in Rajsamand district, 24-year-old entrepreneur Narayan Lal Gurjar and his four colleagues prepared special compost from orange banana peels and similar bio-wastes. With its use, the crop needs 40 percent less water, and production increases by 20 percent. For this, Narayan Lal and his team received the President's Award in 2018.

Countries like Japan, Thailand, and the US are included in the list of buyers of this special fertilizer in the first two years. The annual turnover is Rs 2 crores. In Rajsamand, Narayan Lal has set up a unit for preparing fertilizers. Goods are exported from here to foreign countries. Bio-waste is easily obtained from juice factories for raw materials.

This fertilizer has been named – Fasal Amrit Organic Fertilizer. This company of 5 friends EF Polymer Private Limited was verified by Japan. Two members of the team were called to Japan for two and a half years of research. Narayan Lal did successful research in Japan for two and a half years. During this, the company's branch was also opened in Okinawa city of Japan.

Narayan Lal's crop Amrit Organic Fertilizer (EF Polymer) has become successful in Japan. After spending two and a half years in Japan, Narayan befriended researchers, professors, government officials, and investors there.

Kerdi is a small village of Borj Gram Panchayat, 8 kilometers away from Rajsamand. Village farmers Devi Lal and his wife Ambu Bai do farming. Devi Lal and Ambu Bai have 4 daughters and a son. Sita (33), Manju (30) and Paras (27) are Narayan's elder sisters. Basanti (20) is the younger sister. Narayan did his studies till 5th standard in the village itself. After this, Narayan studied at Vidya Niketan School in Rajnagar from classes 6 to 8. Narayan studied from 9th to 12th at Navodaya School, Rajsamand.

Agriculture was the background of the farmer, so Narayan Lal Gurjar took admission to Udaipur's Maharana Pratap Agriculture University in 2017 to study B.Tech. Here he started working on the project of producing more crops with less water. It took him 3 years to research. He made compost from orange peels, sugarcane waste, banana peels, and other waste. He believed that the use of this manure would not pollute the environment.

Narayan, after visiting Japan, opened a branch of EF PI Organic Fertilizer Company in Okinawa city of Japan, where his product was verified. After returning to India in 2022, Narayan started manufacturing the product in Rajsamand and started exporting the goods to Japan. After getting verified, their compost products are being exported to Japan, the US, and Thailand.

In India, in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh, Tata Trust and other agro companies are working with farmers on this product and a 20 percent increase in yield has been recorded. Also, crops are being grown here with 40 percent less water.

Narayan Lal has received a total of 50 awards so far. In the year 2022, Japan's Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura gave the Best Environment Startup award to Narayan Lal.

Narayan Lal Gurjar got married on May 3 in Lambodi, a small village in Rajsamand. At the age of just 24, his startup got recognition.