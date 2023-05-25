Headlines

Business

Meet Narayan Gangadhar, who had pivotal role in firms like Google, Uber, Amazon; now CEO of Rs 339 crore-revenue company

With more than two decades of expertise, Gangadhar has worked mostly with US-based global digital titans like Google, Uber, and Amazon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

The company 5paisa Capital has appointed Narayan Gangadhar as its Chief Executive Officer to enhance its innovative IT platform and boost its digital evolution. With more than two decades of expertise, Gangadhar has worked mostly with US-based global digital titans like Google, Uber, and Amazon.

Who is Narayan Gangadhar?

Narayan Gangadhar, who is headquartered in the US San Francisco Bay Area, has over 20 years of expertise, much of it working for major international software companies. As Uber's Head of Engineering, Mr. Gangadhar oversaw 1,000 creative people who worked on fundamental engineering platforms, core APIs, and cloud solutions to support the company's business in more than 500 locations worldwide. Gangadhar most recently served as CEO of Angel One before resigning in February.

Narayan Gangadhar: Education and Qualification

From Mumbai University, Narayan Gangadhar received his engineering bachelor's degree. From Worcester Polytechnic Institute, he later got a Master's degree in computer science, as per his LinkedIn profile. He began his career with Microsoft, where he held a number of engineering positions.

READ | Meet Gaurav Teotia, IIT, IIM topper who built Rs 116 crore cloth-washing firm, used to work as radar scientist for DRDO

Before this, Mr. Gangadhar was a Senior Director at Google overseeing the cloud engineering and infrastructure areas, where he was in authority of all the backend technology and all externally exposed cluster-based computing products. Additionally, Mr. Gangadhar was a Director of Engineering at Amazon, where he created the Amazon Relational Database Service.

What is 5paisa.com?

One of India's top discount brokers, 5paisa.com, had 35 lakh clients by the end of March 2023, an increase of 27% from the previous year. In FY23, the company's profit increased by 216% to Rs 43.6 crore, while revenues increased by 14% to Rs 339 crore, Business World reported.

One of India's most popular stock trading applications is 5paisa.com, which has over 15 million users and a stellar 4.31 rating on the Google Play store. In December 2022, 5paisa.com announced that IIFL Securities' online retail trading company will combine with its own in an all-stock transaction. After the transaction closes, 5paisa.com's client base would have increased by over 15 lakh, reaching 50 lakh.

