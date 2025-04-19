Namrata Adani spoke about independence of women at the Future of Work for Women Summit at Stanford University on Friday where she highlighted how women can become independent and can even contribute to India’s development. She is currently serving as the non-executive Director at Adani Group.

Women empowerment is not a recent issue, intermixing with various gender and equality related issues, it has sparked global debate evolving with newer issues from a long time. Many activists, feminists, gender equality advocates and others have led rallies, protests, and talks around these issues for years. An Indian businesswoman who is associated with one of the richest Indian business family has given a powerful talk on various issues related to women at a summit at Standford University.

Namrata Adani on women empowerment

Namrata Adani spoke about independence of women at the Future of Work for Women Summit at Stanford University on Friday where she highlighted how women can become independent and can even contribute to India’s development. “Women must take charge of their own destinies — not only can we drive change, we should be leading it.”

She emphasized how woman can play a role in leading India’s development. “The pathway to a developed India will be laid through education, where women will play a leading role.” She was delivering a talk on a panel called Flexible Work Arrangements: Challenges, Opportunities and Career Pathways for Women where Smriti Irani, former union minister for Women and Child Development, was the keynote speaker.

Who is Namrata Adani?

Namrata Adani is a businesswoman and currently serving as the non-executive Director at Adani Group. She is married to Pranav Adani, Adani Group’s founder Gautam Adani’s nephew and the managing director of Adani Wilmar, a subsidiary of Adani Group focused on edible oil and food processing. She serves on the board of Adani Entreprises, contributing to strategic decision making. She is very active in social initiatives which she drives through her NGO, Abhisar. The non-governmental organisation works on the education and empowerment of women and ensures their development, showing a commitment of the Adani family towards social responsibility and community development besides flourishing business.