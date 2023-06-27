Meet Nadia Chauhan, Jayanti Chauhan's cousin who built Rs 8000 crore firm from dad's Rs 300 crore biz

Nadia Chauhan is the chief marketing officer and joint managing director of Parle Agro. (File)

When Nadia Chauhan joined her father's firm, Parle Agro, in 2003, the company's revenue was just Rs 186 crore. In the year 2017, the company recorded revenues of Rs 1604 crore. The sales at the time was around Rs 300 crore. The sales in the year 2022-2023 was around Rs 8000 crore, according to BT. Chauhan, the daughter of the owner of the business, Prakash Chauhan, has been instrumental in scripting the turnaround.

The Parle Group was founded by Mohanlal Chauhan in 1929. He was the great-grandfather of Nadia Chauhan. Jayantilal, Mohanlal's youngest son, started the beverages business in 1959. The company that owned brands like Thums Up, Limca, Gold Spot, Citra and Maaza, were passed on to Ramesh Chauhan and Prakash Chauhan.

Nadia Chauhan sold these brands to Coca-Cola in the 1990s. The two brothers later split their businesses. Ramesh Chauhan, the father of Jayanti Chauhan, took charge of the Bisleri brand.

Nadia Chauhan is the chief marketing officer and joint managing director of Parle Agro, the company controlled by Prakash Chauhan. Her older sister, Schauna Chauhan, is the CEO of the company.

Nadia, according to Forbes, was groomed from an early age by her father. She would spend her after-school time at the company's Mumbai headquarters.

The company was launched in 1985, the same year Nadia was born. Prakash launched a mango drink that was served in Tetrapak, a product of a Swedish company.

Nadia was only 18 years old when she joined the company in 2003. She noticed that the company's 95 percent of revenues came from a single product -- Frooti.

She then set out to change this.

In 2005, she launched Appy Fizz. The idea was a runaway hit.

She also innovated and helped the company introduce other products. She also launched India's first packaged nimboo pani.

She and Schauna invested in several new manufacturing units. In 2015, Nadia Chauhan relaunched Frooti.

The strategy worked.

According to Business Today, Frooti's contribution to the business has come down to 48 percent. The company's packaged drinking water, Bailey, became a Rs 1000 crore business. Her aim is to make the company a Rs 20000 crore brand by 2030.

Nadia, 37, is responsible for strategy, sales, marketing and R&D.

Nadia Chauhan did her graduation from HR College of Commerce and Economics.