Meet N Chandrasekaran, close aide of Ratan Tata, set to hold THIS position in Tata Sons for 3rd time, will now focus on...

According to sources, the proposal to extend Chandrasekaran's term was made by Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan at a meeting on September 11. Read here to know more.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

In a significant move, Tata Trusts has approved a third term for N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons, despite the group's retirement policy that requires executives to step down at 65. According to a report by Economic Times, Chandrasekaran's second term is set to end in February 2027, when he will be 65 years old. 

The decision to extend Chandrasekaran's term is reportedly based on the "continuity of functioning" consideration. Sources suggest that the company believes his leadership is necessary to see through critical projects like semiconductors, batteries for electric vehicles, and Air India. "The Trusts resolution was sent to Tata Sons, which will of course have to decide when approving a third term from 2027," a source added.

Who proposed to extend N Chandrasekaran's term?

According to sources, the proposal to extend Chandrasekaran's term was made by Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan at a meeting on September 11. The resolution was unanimously approved, sources said. The proposal seeks to extend Chandrasekaran's term as Chairman for another five years.

What will N Chandrasekaran focus on in his 3rd term?

The Tata Group is currently involved in several critical projects, including semiconductors, electric vehicles, and Air India. The extension of Chandrasekaran's term is seen as a strategic move to ensure continuity and stability in the leadership of these projects. With his experience and expertise, Chandrasekaran is expected to play a crucial role in driving these initiatives forward.

The sources said, Chandrasekaran's leadership “was necessary to see through critical projects like semiconductors, batteries for electric vehicles and Air India”.

“The Trusts resolution was sent to Tata Sons, which will of course have to decide when approving a third term from 2027,” the source added.

Tata Group's retirement policy

The Tata Group's retirement policy typically requires executives to step down at 65, although they are allowed to hold non-executive roles till 70. The extension of Chandrasekaran's term is a rare exception to this policy, highlighting the group's confidence in his leadership abilities.

Who is N Chandrasekaran?

Born in 1963 in the village of Mohanur, in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, N Chandrasekaran was raised in a farming family. He attended a government school before excelling in higher education. His academic achievements led him to the Coimbatore Institute of Technology, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences. He later obtained a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli (now NIT Trichy).

N Chandrasekaran and Ratan Tata's bond

N Chandrasekaran had a strong professional and personal relationship with Ratan Tata, who regarded him as a trusted advisor and an outstanding leader. When Tata decided to step down from his leadership position, he personally chose Chandrasekaran as his successor, confident in his ability to lead the Tata Group.

During an award ceremony at ET Awards event, Chandrasekaran shared his experiences with Ratan Tata, emphasizing his humility and generosity. He recounted how, despite being a prominent business leader, Tata always personally greeted and saw him off, even when he was not feeling well.

