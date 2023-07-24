Headlines

Business

Meet Mumbai woman who runs Rs 7,65,000 crore company, competes with billionaires Dilip Shanghvi, Adar Poonawalla

As Vertex CEO, Reshma Kewalramani has led the team successfully in several projects and she has played an important role in developing cystic fibrosis therapy drug Trikafta.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Mumbai-born Reshma Kewalramani is the president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and she is the first female CEO of an US biotech company. Reshma Kewalramani is a trained doctor. She went to US in 1988 and has done a course in liberal arts/medical science from Boston University. Reshma Kewalramani has also completed her fellowship from Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2015, she earned a degree in General Management from Harvard Business School. Reshma Kewalramani started her professional career and then switched to pharma sector by joining Amgen. Reshma worked at Amgen for over a decade before she decided to join Vertex in 2017. At Vertex, Reshma Kewalramani worked at several position before she was appointed the CEO in 2020.

As Vertex CEO, Reshma Kewalramani has led the team successfully in several projects and she has played an important role in developing cystic fibrosis therapy drug Trikafta. Under her leadership Vertex has also collaborated with CRISPR Therapeutics to develop gene-editing therapies which are helpful in the treatment of sickle cell disease. Vertex has a market cap of Rs 7,65,000 crore.

Reshma Kewalramani has been honoured with numerous awards for her significant contribution in the field of biotech. She was a member of the Board of Trustees while her time at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Biomedical Science Careers Program. She is the recipient of the American College of Physicians Associates Council Award, the American Medical Women's Association Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Achievement Citation, and the Harvard Medical School Excellence in Teaching Award.

Reshma Kewalramani lives in Massachusetts, US and has twin sons. Vertex is one of the leading biotech companies in the world and the company is competing with Indian pharma giants like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Serum Institute of India, which is currently led by Adar Poonawalla.

