Meet Mukesh-Nita Ambani’s children; know who handles what part of Rs 15 lakh crore business, their net worth

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man and the chairman of Reliance Industries has his business spread all across the world. Reliance Industries, with a $104 billion (sales) market cap with holdings in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail, is chaired and operated by Mukesh Ambani. His net worth is $84.1 billion, ranking him as the 13th richest billionaire in the world according to Forbes. Now, his children also have major roles and responsibilities in the country’s most valuable company. Let’s know what roles and responsibilities Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani are playing in the Reliance Group.

Akash Ambani:

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Akash is the chairman of Reliance Jio. He is an Indian entrepreneur. India’s largest telecom business in India is under Akash’s control. He is also the co-owner of Mumbai’s IPL team. He did his schooling at Campion School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. After graduating from Brown University in the US in 2013, he started managing the business with his father Mukesh Ambani. He first started in Jio Infocomm as the Strategy Chief. He has played a major role in making Jio achieve great heights. His net worth reportedly stands at $40 billion.

Isha Ambani:

Isha Ambani, Akash’s twin sister and Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s only daughter is holding the reins of Reliance Group’s retail business. Like her twin brother, she did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She then moved to the US and studied at Yale University and Stanford Graduate School of Business. Her net worth is estimated at $100 million. She has a degree in Psychology and is married to millionaire Anand Piramal.

Anant Ambani:

The younger son of the Ambani family, Anant Ambani handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. The Ambanis have invested the most in this avenue as per reports. His net worth stands at around $40 billion. He has finished his studies at Brown University. He has recently been engaged to Radhika Merchant.