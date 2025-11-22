Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'samdhi', Shloka Mehta's father, who owns multi-crore business, his net worth is...; Know how he became diamond king

He began his career in the diamond industry in the 1980s. He started working along his father and brothers in the company, Rosy Blue, which was their family business. Read here to know more about Shloka Mehta's father Russell Mehta.

Russell Mehta, Mukesh Amabani's 'samdhi' and father-in-law of Akash Ambani, is a prominent figure in the business world, heading Rosy Blue India, one of the leading diamond manufacturing companies in India. His close ties with the Ambani family are well-known, particularly through his daughter Shloka Mehta, who is the elder daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Who is Russell Mehta, father of Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta?

Russell Mehta, who was born in 1965 in Mumbai, is one of the most successful businessmen in the country and is the owner of Rosy Blue, which is valued over thousands of crores and earns massive revenue annually. The company was started by his father, Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, and recently, Russel has played a vital role in Rosy Blue’s success. He is the managing director of Rosy Blue India, which is the leading diamond trading and manufacturing company in India. While, his daughter Shloka is the director of the company.

He began his career in the diamond industry in the 1980s. He started working along his father and brothers in the company, Rosy Blue, which was their family business.

Russell Mehta's educational qualification

Russell Mehta's educational background is a strong foundation for his career. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from the University of Mumbai. Furthering his expertise, he also earned a Diploma in Diamonds from the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, California. This blend of commerce and gemology has played a significant role in his success within the diamond industry.

About Russell Mehta's wife and children

The diamaond tycoon is married to Mona Mehta and has three children- Viraj Mehta, Diya Mehta and Shloka Mehta. Viraj is married to Nisha Sheth, daughter of Bharat Sheth, owner of Great Eastern Shipping. Diya married Ayush Jatia in a lavish ceremony in Bahrain in 2017; Ayush is the son of Amit Jatia, who operates McDonald's franchises in southern and western India.

While, Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani in 2019, making Russell Mehta the father-in-law of Akash and the samdhi (father-in-law) of Mukesh Ambani.

How Russell Mehta became diamond king?

Russell Mehta became the "Diamond King" by taking over and expanding the family business, Rosy Blue, from his father, focusing on hands-on training and strategic business growth. He learned the diamond trade from the ground up, from cutting and polishing to sales, and successfully grew Rosy Blue into one of the world's largest diamond and gemstone trading companies. His leadership modernized the company, enhanced its global competitiveness, and expanded its operations beyond manufacturing into retail with its chain, Orra.

He was made the co-founder of Rosy Blue in late 80’s and since has built a business of diamond trading which is worth rupees 70,000 crore.

Russell Mehta's net worth

According to media reports, Russell Mehta's Rosy Blue generated revenues of Rs 5,599 crore in 2022. His net worth is estimated at Rs 1,844 crore (as of 2024), which is substantial but dwarfed by Mukesh Ambani's staggering net worth of Rs 8,450 crore.