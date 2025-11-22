Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'samdhi', Shloka Mehta's father, who owns multi-crore business, his net worth is...; Know how he became diamond king

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps

WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in Ashes opener

Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home

Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda part of show? Here’s the truth

Who was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi singer killed in road accident at 37, collaborated with Miss Pooja, was arrested in 2018 for...

After Rs 18 crore trade to CSK, Sanju Samson drops massive MS Dhoni remark: 'Want to support him'

THIS woman quit her 60 LPA job, now earns whopping Rs 10,000,000 as nanny to billionaire kids, she is...

Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law Anand Piramal calls wife Isha Ambani his...;says 'no one has her....'

Watch: Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal turn 'captains' for fun cricket faceoff ahead of their wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scien

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on

Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home

Amid Delhi NCR pollution crisis, offices to work with 50% staff?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics

Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..

From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'samdhi', Shloka Mehta's father, who owns multi-crore business, his net worth is...; Know how he became diamond king

He began his career in the diamond industry in the 1980s. He started working along his father and brothers in the company, Rosy Blue, which was their family business. Read here to know more about Shloka Mehta's father Russell Mehta.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'samdhi', Shloka Mehta's father, who owns multi-crore business, his net worth is...; Know how he became diamond king
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russell Mehta, Mukesh Amabani's 'samdhi' and father-in-law of Akash Ambani, is a prominent figure in the business world, heading Rosy Blue India, one of the leading diamond manufacturing companies in India. His close ties with the Ambani family are well-known, particularly through his daughter Shloka Mehta, who is the elder daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Who is Russell Mehta, father of Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta?

Russell Mehta, who was born in 1965 in Mumbai, is one of the most successful businessmen in the country and is the owner of Rosy Blue, which is valued over thousands of crores and earns massive revenue annually. The company was started by his father, Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, and recently, Russel has played a vital role in Rosy Blue’s success. He is the managing director of Rosy Blue India, which is the leading diamond trading and manufacturing company in India. While, his daughter Shloka is the director of the company.

He began his career in the diamond industry in the 1980s. He started working along his father and brothers in the company, Rosy Blue, which was their family business.

Russell Mehta's educational qualification

Russell Mehta's educational background is a strong foundation for his career. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from the University of Mumbai. Furthering his expertise, he also earned a Diploma in Diamonds from the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, California. This blend of commerce and gemology has played a significant role in his success within the diamond industry.

About Russell Mehta's wife and children

The diamaond tycoon is married to Mona Mehta and has three children- Viraj Mehta, Diya Mehta and Shloka Mehta. Viraj is married to Nisha Sheth, daughter of Bharat Sheth, owner of Great Eastern Shipping. Diya married Ayush Jatia in a lavish ceremony in Bahrain in 2017; Ayush is the son of Amit Jatia, who operates McDonald's franchises in southern and western India.

While, Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani in 2019, making Russell Mehta the father-in-law of Akash and the samdhi (father-in-law) of Mukesh Ambani.

How Russell Mehta became diamond king?

Russell Mehta became the "Diamond King" by taking over and expanding the family business, Rosy Blue, from his father, focusing on hands-on training and strategic business growth. He learned the diamond trade from the ground up, from cutting and polishing to sales, and successfully grew Rosy Blue into one of the world's largest diamond and gemstone trading companies. His leadership modernized the company, enhanced its global competitiveness, and expanded its operations beyond manufacturing into retail with its chain, Orra.

He was made the co-founder of Rosy Blue in late 80’s and since has built a business of diamond trading which is worth rupees 70,000 crore. 

Russell Mehta's net worth

According to media reports, Russell Mehta's Rosy Blue generated revenues of Rs 5,599 crore in 2022. His net worth is estimated at Rs 1,844 crore (as of 2024), which is substantial but dwarfed by Mukesh Ambani's staggering net worth of Rs 8,450 crore.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scien
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on
WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in Ashes opener
WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Austra
Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home
Amid Delhi NCR pollution crisis, offices to work with 50% staff?
Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda part of show? Here’s the truth
Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda par
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE