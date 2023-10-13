Meet Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Isha Ambani’s cousin runs Rs 845 crore company, he is married to…

Arjun’s jolly personality was seen by the public after his pre-wedding images where Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Orry, Shloka Mehta and others can be seen during the celebration.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, and his family including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Ananat Ambani, Shloka Mehta and two young grandkids are quite popular in the country for their extravagant lifestyle and philanthropic acts. Mukesh Ambani and his family stay in one of the world's most expensive residential towers Antilia which is worth over Rs 15,000 crore. His siblings and their families, however, aren’t as popular but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t succeeding in life. Anil Ambani is one of the most known Mukesh Ambani siblings but not many know about the successful Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari. While Ambani kids often make it to the headlines, Nina Kothari’s son who leads a Rs 845 crore company, stays away from the spotlight. Nina Kothari’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew that we are talking about is Arjun Kothari.

Arjun Kothari is son of Nina Kothari, Mukesh Ambani’s sister, and he is currently the managing director of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. Nina is the chairperson of the company. Arjun’s jolly personality was seen by the public after his pre-wedding images where Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Orry, Shloka Mehta and others can be seen during the celebration. Arjun Kothari is married to Anandita Mariwala, the daughter of businessmen Anjali and Rajen Mariwala (of Marico Industries).

Arjun Kothari serves as a director for the H. C. Kothari Group of Companies. He also held a Senior Specialist position with General Electric Corporation in the USA's Management Development Rotation Programme. Before joining family business, Arjun studied Bachelor of Science at Northeastern University. Current market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals stands at Rs 845 crore. Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. was introduced under HC Kothari Group by Nina Kothar after she assumed the control of the family firm when her husband passed away.