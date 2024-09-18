Meet Mukesh Ambani’s lesser-known sister who heads Rs 4620000000 company, her net worth is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

J-K Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Live Updates: Polling to begin soon in 7 districts

Lunar Eclipse Today: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

5 animals that sleep in standing position

5 animals that sleep in standing position

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s lesser-known sister who heads Rs 4620000000 company, her net worth is…

Nina Kothari, born into the renowned Ambani family and daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary behind Reliance Industries, embarked on her entrepreneurial path in 2003 by launching Javagreen, a coffee and food chain.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 05:49 AM IST

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s lesser-known sister who heads Rs 4620000000 company, her net worth is…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and the 12th richest in the world. His wife Nita Ambani and children Akash, Isha, and Anant frequently attract attention for their opulent lifestyles and immense wealth. However, not many people might be aware of Mukesh’s sister, Nina Kothari who is also a successful businesswoman and runs a multi-crore company.

Nina Kothari, born into the renowned Ambani family and daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary behind Reliance Industries, embarked on her entrepreneurial path in 2003 by launching Javagreen, a coffee and food chain. While Javagreen may not have reached the prominence of some larger coffee chains, it demonstrated Nina's entrepreneurial drive and spirit.

In a tragic turn of events, Nina’s husband, businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari, passed away from cancer in 2015. With the responsibility of raising their two children, Arjun and Nayantara, thrust upon her, Nina faced a tough choice. Instead of giving up, she chose to confront it head-on and took charge of the family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

Nina Kothari's appointment as Chairperson on April 8, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in her life. With steadfast determination and patience, she led the company to success, establishing it as a flagship entity within the HC Kothari Group. Today, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a testament to Nina's unrelenting commitment.

In addition to her role as Chairperson, Nina also manages other business ventures within the HC Kothari Group, including Kothari Petrochemicals Limited and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited.

Her eldest son, Arjun Kothari, is the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, where he works with his mother to grow their family business.

Her daughter Nayantara is married to Shamit Bhartia, the son of Shyam and Shobhana Bhartia, and grandson of KK Birla.

At present, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 4.62 billion. According to corporate shareholdings, Nina holds two publicly-owned stocks and has a net worth exceeding Rs 52.4 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet boy who got record-breaking salary package from Google, was former Amazon employee, not from IIT, IIM…

Meet boy who got record-breaking salary package from Google, was former Amazon employee, not from IIT, IIM…

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

Meet man with world record for spending longest time in space, travelled 186887000 miles, he is from...

Meet man with world record for spending longest time in space, travelled 186887000 miles, he is from...

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement