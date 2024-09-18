Meet Mukesh Ambani’s lesser-known sister who heads Rs 4620000000 company, her net worth is…

Nina Kothari, born into the renowned Ambani family and daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary behind Reliance Industries, embarked on her entrepreneurial path in 2003 by launching Javagreen, a coffee and food chain.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and the 12th richest in the world. His wife Nita Ambani and children Akash, Isha, and Anant frequently attract attention for their opulent lifestyles and immense wealth. However, not many people might be aware of Mukesh’s sister, Nina Kothari who is also a successful businesswoman and runs a multi-crore company.

Nina Kothari, born into the renowned Ambani family and daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary behind Reliance Industries, embarked on her entrepreneurial path in 2003 by launching Javagreen, a coffee and food chain. While Javagreen may not have reached the prominence of some larger coffee chains, it demonstrated Nina's entrepreneurial drive and spirit.

In a tragic turn of events, Nina’s husband, businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari, passed away from cancer in 2015. With the responsibility of raising their two children, Arjun and Nayantara, thrust upon her, Nina faced a tough choice. Instead of giving up, she chose to confront it head-on and took charge of the family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

Nina Kothari's appointment as Chairperson on April 8, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in her life. With steadfast determination and patience, she led the company to success, establishing it as a flagship entity within the HC Kothari Group. Today, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a testament to Nina's unrelenting commitment.

In addition to her role as Chairperson, Nina also manages other business ventures within the HC Kothari Group, including Kothari Petrochemicals Limited and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited.

Her eldest son, Arjun Kothari, is the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, where he works with his mother to grow their family business.

Her daughter Nayantara is married to Shamit Bhartia, the son of Shyam and Shobhana Bhartia, and grandson of KK Birla.

At present, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 4.62 billion. According to corporate shareholdings, Nina holds two publicly-owned stocks and has a net worth exceeding Rs 52.4 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.