Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is one of the most successful businessmen worldwide. Let us tell you about the key brains behind the company's unhindered growth.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...
Hital R Meswani and Nikhil Meswani
    There is not an iota of doubt that Reliance is one of the most successful and prestigious companies worldwide. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is the richest man in Asia. Let us tell you about the key brains behind the firm's success and its global reputation.

    Nikhil Meswani and Hital R. Meswani, two of the key figures in the firm, serve as executive directors who oversee petrochemicals, refining, retail, and telecommunications, ensuring seamless operations and expansion with their on-point business acumen. 

    Who is Hital R. Meswani?

    Hital R.Meswani, a close aid and time-tested partner of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been serving as a whole-time Executive Director, since August 4, 1995. He is the incharge of crucial areas such as the Petroleum Refining and Marketing Business, Petrochemicals Manufacturing. Meswani also monitors key corporate functions, including Human Resources, Information Technology, Research & Technology, and Capital Projects Execution.

    Meswani's tenure reflects his powerful leadership in major projects such as the Hazira Petrochemicals and Jamnagar Refinery Complex. Moreover, his influence is not limited to certain portfolios. He also serves as a Director for Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited, the Indian Film Combine Private Limited, and Reliance BP Mobility Limited.

    Interestingly, Hital Meswani is the highest-paid executive at Reliance, commanding a whopping salary of ₹25.42 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24.

    Nikhil Meswani

    Nikhil Meswani, another key figure behind Reliance's unstoppable growth, oversees the petrochemicals division. Starting from 1997 to 2005, he also oversaw the refinery business and contributed significantly to its growth. 

    Nikhil also monitors key corpotae functions such as Corporate Affairs and Group Taxation. He is actively engaged in the sports initiatives by Reliance, including the management of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, solidifying the firm's stand in the sports industry. 

    Nikhil's long old association with Reliance has been a significant reason behind the company's growth and achievements. 

