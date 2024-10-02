Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’ who is known as ‘third son’ of Dhirubhai Ambani, his son owns home near Antilia, he is…

His association with the Ambani family extends over 25 years, during which he served as Vice-Chairman of Reliance Capital and was also on the board of Indian PetroChemicals Ltd.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, is often credited for taking the company, founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, to such great heights. But every successful man has a team he has created over the years with mutual respect and trust. Anand Jain is one of the few close friends that supported Mukesh Ambani through good times and bad. Although people know Anil Ambani is Mukesh Ambani’s brother, Anand Jain is also regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s second brother. The two have a decades-old friendship that started during their school days.

Anand Jain left his businesses in Delhi to join Reliance Industries when Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford University in 1918. Mukesh Ambani and Anand Jain studied together at Mumbai's Hill Grange High School. Anand Jain worked closely with Mukesh Ambani’s late father Dhirubhai Ambani too.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani consults billionaire businessman Anand Jain for guidance on all important matters. According to Economic Times report, Anand Jain gained prominence in RIL in mid-1980s where he played a crucial role in breaking up a bear cartel led by Manu Manek, who was a major figure at the Bombay Stock Exchange. Anand Jain and Mukesh Ambani have been close for over 25 years. He was vice-chairman of Reliance Capital in addition to being on the board of Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. (IPCL), a firm in the Reliance group.

Anand Jain was ranked 11th on Forbes India's 40 Richest list in 2007. Although Anand Jain does not accept compensation from Reliance Industries, it is said that he is the driving force behind all of Mukesh Ambani's real estate endeavours.

Anand Jain's son Harsh Jain is a young entrepreneur who co-founded a business worth Rs. 65,000 crore. He co-founded Dream 11, the first fantasy sports website in India to achieve unicorn status. In 2013, Harsh married to Rachana Jain, who is a dentist by profession. She gained media attention when she purchased a Rs 72 crore duplex apartment near Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’.