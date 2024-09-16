Meet Mukesh Ambani's brother, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, who left his business to join Reliance, he is...

Anand Jain, Chairman of Jai Corp Limited, brings nearly 30 years of experience across multiple industries, including real estate, finance, and capital markets. Often referred to as the "third son" of Dhirubhai Ambani, Jain shares a close friendship with Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire owner of Reliance Industries and one of India’s most influential figures.

In 2007, Jain was ranked 11th on Forbes India's 40 Richest list. His son, Harsh Jain, co-founded and serves as CEO of Dream11, a leading Indian fantasy sports platform.

Jain has significant real estate investments, spread across 33 projects in 14 cities in India, through two funds. However, plans he and Mukesh Ambani had for developing special economic zones (SEZs) and a port have faced setbacks due to land acquisition issues, according to Forbes.

Jain first gained recognition at Reliance Industries (RIL) in the mid-1980s when he played a pivotal role in breaking up a bear cartel led by Manu Manek, a former kingpin of the Bombay Stock Exchange. Over the years, he became a central figure in managing the day-to-day operations of Reliance group companies, particularly in telecom (Reliance Infocomm) and real estate ventures. Notably, RIL sources mention that he has never taken a salary from the company.

With over 25 years of close association with the Fortune 500 Reliance Group, Jain also served as vice-chairman of Reliance Capital and was on the board of Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. He currently chairs Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited, which manages the Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Fund.

When Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford University in 1981, Jain left his business in Delhi to join Reliance Industries. Today, he remains a senior executive with the Reliance Group, overseeing a team working on Mumbai’s first greenfield SEZ. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $525 million.

Jain and Mukesh Ambani's friendship dates back to their school days at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai, and he was also a close confidant of Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh’s late father.