This billionaire had a terrible childhood which was marred by her parents' tumultuous and abusive marriage, as well as her father's struggles with addiction. However, she found solace in music, and at just 16 years old, she was discovered by record producer Evan Rogers. A year later, she was signed by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, marking the beginning of her illustrious music career. She is now a global icon and richest person in Barbados, we are talking about none other than Rihanna.

Rihanna's remarkable 20-year journey has transformed her from a Barbadian student to one of the world's wealthiest women, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion as of 2023, according to Forbes. This accomplishment earned her the 20th spot on Forbes' America's Richest Self-Made Women list, leaving many wondering about the secrets behind her phenomenal success.

She made her debut on Forbes' annual billionaires list in 2020. Her massive wealth is largely attributed to her successful cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which is valued at $2.8 billion, and her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, worth $1 billion ( as of 2022).

Rihanna's net worth stands at an impressive $1.4 billion, with a significant portion of her wealth attributed to her successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. In India, Fenty Beauty products are sold through Sephora stores, which were acquired by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a company owned by Mukesh Ambani. This partnership makes Rihanna a business associate of the Ambani family. Fenty Beauty, a luxury cosmetics line, is also backed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault's company LVMH, and its products are available in numerous countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, France, and Australia.

Rihanna stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar with her electrifying performance. The crowd went wild as she took the stage, belting out hits like "Diamonds," "Where Have You Been," "Rude Boy," and "Pour it Up" . Her dance moves were undoubtedly the highlight of the evening, and it's no surprise given that her performance was choreographed by Parris Goebel, the same artist who worked on her Super Bowl concert. The star-studded audience, including Bollywood royalty and industry titans like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, couldn't resist grooving to the music .

In 2009, Rihanna's life took a traumatic turn when she was assaulted by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown, whom she still refers to as her first love. The incident occurred on the eve of the Grammy Awards, forcing her to cancel her scheduled performance the next night due to necessary medical treatment. The subsequent leak of disturbing images showing her injuries by TMZ forever linked her name to the issue of domestic abuse survival.