'Serious concern...': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata rape-murder case

India's biggest flop actor, debut film was a disaster, gave 4 super flop films, quit acting, now set to..; not Fardeen

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, was flop in India, hit overseas, earned only...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's best friend, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', left his own firm to join Reliance

Samit Dravid, son of former star India cricketer Rahul Dravid, gets selected for India Under-19 squad against…

Business

Meet Mukesh Ambani's best friend, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', left his own firm to join Reliance

Anand Jain has close to 30 years of experience in the fields of real estate, finance, and capital markets and is said to be an important part of Reliance Industries.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Meet Mukesh Ambani's best friend, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', left his own firm to join Reliance
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in the country with a massive net worth of Rs 976480 crore. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, is often credited for taking the company, founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, to such great heights. However, behind every successful man is a team that he has built over the years with mutual trust and respect. One of the few close associates who stood by Mukesh Ambani through thick and thin is Anand Jain. Although people know Anil Ambani as Mukesh Ambani’s brother, Anand Jain is also regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s second brother. The two have a decades-old friendship that started during their school days.  
 
Mukesh Ambani and Anand Jain studied together at Mumbai's Hill Grange High School and when Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford University in 1918, Anand Jain left his businesses in Delhi to join Reliance Industries. Anand Jain also worked closely with Mukesh Ambani’s late father Dhirubhai Ambani too.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance, seeks advice from billionaire businessman Anand Jain on all important matters. According to the Economic Times, Anand Jain first gained prominence in RIL in the mid-1980s, when he succeeded in crushing the bear cartel led by Manu Manek, who was once the ‘kingpin’ of the Bombay Stock Exchange. For more than 25 years, Anand Jain has been close to Mukesh Ambani. In addition to serving on the Reliance group company Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. (IPCL), he was vice-chairman of Reliance Capital. 

Anand Jain was once a billionaire and was at 11th rank on Forbes India's 40 Richest list in 2007. Although Anand Jain does not get compensation from Reliance Industries, it is reported that he is the driving force behind all of Mukesh Ambani's real estate ventures.

Harsh Jain, the son of Anand Jain, is a young entrepreneur who co-founded a business worth Rs. 65,000 crore that all cricket enthusiasts should know about. Harsh Jain is one of the few richest young billionaires. He co-founded Dream 11, the first fantasy sports website in India to achieve unicorn status.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
