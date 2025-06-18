Prakash Shah, once the right-hand man of Mukesh Ambani, retired from Reliance Industries from the post of Vice President. After working by Mukesh Ambani's side for many years, Prakash Shah decided to renounce the world and take 'diksha'.

Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is running a big conglomerate that requires patience, hard work, and resilience. For this, Mukesh Ambani needs people whom he can trust so that they can help him run the show in such a way that Reliance comes out on top. One of those men was Prakash Shah, once the right-hand man of Mukesh Ambani, who retired from Reliance Industries from the post of Vice President. After working by Mukesh Ambani's side for many years, Prakash Shah decided to renounce the world and take 'diksha'.

Prakash Shah, along with his wife, Naina Shah, took 'diksha' on the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti. Prakash Shah was keen on taking 'diksha' many years back but his plans were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let us tell you that 'diksha' is a ritual through which a person takes a vow to practice asceticism. Once a person takes 'diksha', their goal is not to commit any sin and do good deeds to earn salvation.

Before he took Prakash Shah, he had a long and illustrious career and an impressive educational background. Prakash Shah graduated in chemical engineering and then did his post-graduation from IIT Bombay. Prakash Shah has two sons, one of whom took 'diksha' a long time ago. The other son is married and has a son.

Prakash Shah was Mukesh Ambani's right-hand man and a key figure in Reliance Industries. He rose through the ranks in Reliance Industries to become the Vice President of the Project division. He played a key role in many projects, including the Jamnagar Petcoke gasification project and Petcoke marketing. Media reports state that Prakash Shah had a yearly salary of Rs 75 crores when he decided to take retirement and take 'diksha'.

Now after he has become a monk, Prakash Shah walks barefoot. He wears simple white robes and lives on alms.