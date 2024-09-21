Twitter
Meet Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata's competitor, who runs business worth Rs 70000000000, she is...

Bisleri, led by Jayanti Chauhan, already sells carbonated drinks under the Bisleri Limonata brand, and this expansion is seen as a strategic move by Chauhan to broaden the company’s presence in the competitive soft drinks market

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata's competitor, who runs business worth Rs 70000000000, she is...
On May 30, Bisleri International, India’s leading packaged drinking water company, announced the launch of new carbonated beverages under three sub-brands: Rev, Pop, and Spyci Jeera. These new products mark the company’s entry into the fast-growing cola, orange, and jeera-flavored drink segments, respectively. Bisleri, led by Jayanti Chauhan, already sells carbonated drinks under the Bisleri Limonata brand, and this expansion is seen as a strategic move by Chauhan to broaden the company’s presence in the competitive soft drinks market. To promote the new launches, Bisleri has rolled out several marketing campaigns across digital and social media platforms.

Jayanti Chauhan’s Leadership at Bisleri

Jayanti Chauhan’s decision to take charge of Bisleri did not happen without challenges. A few months earlier, her father, Ramesh Chauhan, was preparing to sell the company to the Tata Group for an estimated Rs 7,000 crore, due to his advancing age and the lack of a clear successor. Jayanti, his only child, was initially reluctant to take over the business. However, she later changed her mind and assumed leadership of Bisleri, causing the deal with Tata to fall through.

Challenges Ahead for Bisleri in the Soft Drink Market

Experts predict that Bisleri will face tough competition as it tries to establish a foothold in the soft drinks industry. Global giants like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola dominate the market, while billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance has also entered the fray with its acquisition of Pure Drinks Group, reintroducing the iconic Campa Cola brand. These competitors pose significant challenges to Bisleri’s ambitions in this space.

Tata Group’s Response

In the wake of the failed Bisleri acquisition, Tata Group has shifted its focus toward growing its own mineral water brands, including Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. This further intensifies the competition in the bottled water and beverage sectors, positioning Jayanti Chauhan to challenge not only Mukesh Ambani but also Ratan Tata's group.

Jayanti Chauhan’s Background

Jayanti Chauhan, the sole heir to Bisleri’s Rs 7,000 crore business empire, has a diverse background. She spent her formative years in New York, Delhi, and Mumbai, and holds a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. In addition, she studied fashion styling at Istituto Marangoni Milano and pursued Fashion Photography and Styling at the London College of Fashion.

