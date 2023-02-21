Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Isheta Salgaocar, know her net worth, educational qualification

Isheta Salgaocar with Isha Ambani

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has two sisters Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari and a brother, business tycoon Anil Ambani.

Deepti Salgaocar is the youngest of the Ambani siblings and she has two children Vikram and Isheta Salgaocar. In this article we will know more about Isheta Salgaocar.

Who is Isheta Salgaocar?

Isheta Salgaocar is the niece of Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman of Reliance Industries. Isheta Salgaocar is a businesswoman and entrepreneur who has been involved in various business ventures. She is also known for her philanthropic activities and she is a big supporter of education and healthcare related activities.

Isheta Salgaocar: Married life

Isheta Salgaocar is married to Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility. Atulya is the nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal. Atulya is a Harvard Business School alum. Before tying the knot with Atulya, Isheta was married to married to Nirav Modi’s younger brother, Neeshal Modi. Isheta and Meeshal got married in 2016 but they got divorced after some time. isheta then found love again in Atulya and th two got married at a lavish ceremony in 2022.

Isheta Salgaocar: Educational qualification

Isheta Salgaocar is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. She is the Vice President of Corporate Development at the VM Salgaocar Corporation Private Limited.

Isheta Salgaocar: Net worth

No information is available about Isheta Salgaocar’s net worth so far.