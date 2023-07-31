Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

BlackRock Inc. is the world's largest asset manager and its asset under management stood at USD 9.43 trillion in the June quarter.

World’s largest asset manager company BlackRock Inc shut down its business in India in 2018 but this US-based company is once again making a comeback in India. For this, BlackRock has joined hands with the country's most valuable company Reliance Industries Ltd. It is to be noted that Jio Financial Services (JFS) of Mukesh Ambani and BlackRock are set to form a joint venture with a 50:50 stake. Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services will benefit from BlackRock's investment management, risk management, product, operations, scale expertise, while BlackRock will benefit from Jio's home market access and digital infrastructure.

BlackRock Inc. is the world's largest asset manager and its asset under management stood at USD 9.43 trillion in the June quarter. It has increased by 11 percent compared to last year, while it has increased by four percent compared to the previous quarter. This is almost three times the GDP of India and half of the GDP of America. BlackRock is also considered as world’s biggest shadow bank and it has stake in nearly all big companies of the world.

Who is Larry Fink?

Larry Fink is the founder, CEO and chairman of BlackRock, which was founded by Fink and his seven partners in 1988. Originally, BlackRock was part of The Blackstone Group and it was spun off from Blackstone in 1994. The company went public in 1999. Larry Fink’s net worth is Rs 8200 crore, according to Forbes.

Blackrock has a 6.5 percent stake in Apple, the world's most valuable company. Similarly, it holds 7.25% in Verizon and Ford, 6.5% in Facebook, 7% in Wells Fargo, 6.5% in JPMorgan and 4.8% in Deutsche Bank. BlackRock holds a 4.48% stake in Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. It also has stake in many big companies of India.