BUSINESS
Mukesh Ambani's most trusted friend, Anand Jain, first met when they were at the Hill Grange High School in Mumbai. When Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford in 1981, Anand Jain left his Delhi business and joined Reliance. His proximity to Dhirubhai Ambani made him a part of the family.
Reliance Industries is one of the biggest conglomerates in the world. It was founded by Dhirubhai Ambani and is now headed by his son, Mukesh Ambani. While Dhirubhai Ambani is credited for starting the business, Mukesh Ambani is often praised for taking the company to greater heights. But every successful man in the world hasn't worked alone but has developed a team of trusted individuals who back him at important junctures. While people often refer to Manoj Modi as the driving force behind Mukesh Ambani's success, there is one more man who is equally credited for it. It's none other than Anand Jain, Mukesh Ambani's best friend, who is also often called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son'.
As per Forbes, Anand Jain, the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited, is a one-time billionaire who was the 11th richest Indian in 2007. Anand Jain had an estimated net worth of $4 billion (approximately Rs 33,154 crore) at the time. Jai Corp's astonishing market value of $45 billion (approximately Rs 3.7 lakh crore) contributed immensely to Anand Jain's wealth.
Then, in 2012, Anand Jain's net worth was reduced to $525 million (approximately Rs 4,351 crore). Anand Jain has nearly 30 years of experience in the fields of real estate, finance, and capital markets. Whenever Mukesh Ambani wants to make any real estate investments, Anand Jain is his go-to person. He is also a strategic advisor to Reliance Industries.
Anand Jain worked in Reliance for more than 25 years without taking a salary, which shows his loyalty to the Ambani family. He was the brain behind Reliance Infocom's operations and real estate deals. He contributed to the infrastructure sector by serving on the boards of Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.
Anand Jain resides in Mumbai with his wife Sushma Jain, who is a housewife. The couple has two children: a daughter, Neha Jain, and a son, Harsh Jain.
Anand Jain's son Harsh Jain, one of the few richest young billionaires, is one of the founders of the fantasy sports platform Dream 11 - a Rs 65,000 crore brand. In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian fantasy sports company to become a unicorn.
