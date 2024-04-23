Twitter
Meet Mukesh Ambani's best friend, one-time billionaire businessman, know his special connection to Dream11

Anand Jain, the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited, is a one-time billionaire who was the 11th richest Indian in 2007, as per Forbes. His net worth was a whopping $4 billion (approximately Rs 33,154 crore) at the time.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Apr 23, 2024

Reliance Industries is one of the biggest conglomerates in the world which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. It recently also became the first Indian company to reach Rs 20 lakh crore in market capitalization. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, is often credited for taking the company, founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, to such great heights. However, behind every successful man is a team that he has built over the years with mutual trust and respect. While people often refer to Manoj Modi as a driving force behind Mukesh Ambani's success, there is another man who is equally responsible for it. We are talking about Anand Jain, Mukesh Ambani's best friend. 

Anand Jain, the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited, is a one-time billionaire who was the 11th richest Indian in 2007, as per Forbes. His net worth was a whopping $4 billion (approximately Rs 33,154 crore) at the time. Jai Corp's astonishing market value of $45 billion (approximately Rs 3.7 lakh crore) contributed immensely to Anand Jain's wealth. 

In 2012, however, Anand Jain's net worth was reduced to $525 million (approximately Rs 4,351 crore).

Anand Jain has close to 30 years of experience in the fields of real estate, finance, and capital markets and is said to be an important part of Reliance Industries. When it comes to real estate investments that Mukesh Ambani wants to make, Anand Jain is the person that he goes to. He is also a strategic advisor to Reliance Industries. 

Mukesh Ambani and Anand Jain are both childhood friends. They studied together at Hill Grange High School in Pedder Road, Mumbai and after Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford in 1981, Anand Jain left his business to join his friend at Reliance Industries. Anand Jain has also closely worked with Dhirubhai Ambani. 

Anand Jain lives in Mumbai along with his wife Sushma Jain, who is a housewife. The couple has two children, a daughter Neha Jain, and a son Harsh Jain.

Counted among the few richest young billionaires, Harsh Jain is one of the founders of the fantasy sports platform Dream 11 - a Rs 65,000 crore brand. In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian fantasy sports company to become a unicorn.

