Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's lesser-known sister who married their friend, now lives in Goa, she is...

She is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar, who is childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. She has a son named Vikram Salgocar and daughter named Isheta Salgaocar.

Whenever we talk about the Ambani family, the first names that come to our minds are that of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani. However, the Ambani brothers have two lesser-known sisters Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaoncar.

In this article, we will talk about Deepti Salgaoncar, who is the youngest child of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and the younger sister of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Deepti was born on January 23, 1962. She studied law at VM Salgaocar College of Law and currently lives in Goa.

In 1978, Dhirubhai Ambani and his family lived on the 22nd floor of Mumbai's only skyscraper, Usha Kiran. Businessman Vasudev Salgaoncar and his family resided on the 14th floor. Dhirubhai and Vasudev, sharing similar backgrounds, had developed a close friendship.

Following Vasudev Salgaoncar's death, Dhirubhai became a mentor and father figure to Dattaraj. Raj, Mukesh Ambani, and Anil Ambani, close in age, shared a strong bond and often spent time together.

As the families frequently visited each other, it was inevitable that Deepti and Duttaraj would meet. Their connection was instant, and they fell in love quickly. After five years of courtship, Deepti and Raj tied the knot on December 31, 1983. They began their new life together in Goa, embarking on their happily ever after.

Dattaraj Salgaocar, Deepti's husband, founded Sunaparanta to preserve Goa's culture and ethnicity. Deepti is the institution's vice-chairperson and advisory board member.