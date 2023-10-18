Headlines

Meet MS Dhoni’s millionaire business partner who runs Rs 26,600 crore used car company; net worth is…

MS Dhoni runs a successful business empire and one of his major investments in a used car company Cars24, which is run by entrepreneur Vikram Chopra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just renowned sportsperson but also leads a successful business empire, and has investments in multiple businesses and startups. One of the businesses he invested in is Cars24, which is headed by successful entrepreneur Vikram Chopra.

Vikram Chopra is the co-founder and CEO of the ultra-successful used car-selling platform Cars24, which leads the space in selling and buying second-hand vehicles. Cars24 was started by Chopra in 2015, along with Mehul Agrawal, Gajendra Jangid and Ruchit Agarwal.

Cars24 founder Vikram Chopra had a streak of entrepreneurship since a young age, and founded the company FabFurnish at the beginning of his career. When this venture failed, Chopra tried his hand at another company and took an Investment Analyst job at Sequoia Capital.

Vikram has a diverse educational background, getting a degree in BTech and MTech in Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He later went on to get an MBA in Finance at the University of Pennsylvania, at The Wharton School.

Cars24 started out as an online platform with a simple idea – an online market space where people can sell their used cars, which can be bought by retailers for a cheap price. After seeing major success in the used car retail space, they started opening offline stores.

In 2021, Cars24 saw a major boom in business and decided to expand its empire in the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Thailand. The company now has stores in over 73 cities, and has 202 locations across the world. The company touched 150,000 annual car sales in 2019.

Vikram Chopra’s Cars24 recorded a massive revenue of USD 1.8 million (Around Rs 15,000 crore) and has also started a bike reselling venture, Cars24 Moto. The success of the venture soon sparked an interest in MS Dhoni, who signed on as the brand ambassador of the company.

MS Dhoni ended up investing an undisclosed amount in Cars24, becoming the business partner of Vikram Chopra. Now, Cars24 has a valuation of over Rs 26,600 crore, and Chopra has an individual net worth of around USD 5 million, which is over Rs 41 crore.

