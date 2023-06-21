Search icon
Meet MS Dhoni’s business partner, international swimmer who runs Rs 2000 crore drone company

MS Dhoni’s business partner is an international-level swimmer turned entrepreneur, who has launched the country’s leading drone company with the CSK skipper as the top investor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

MS Dhoni with business partner Agnishwar Jayaprakash (Photo - Twitter)

Apart from having a stellar cricket career, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni makes crores every year through his business investments and funding startup companies. One of his business partners in such companies is Agnishwar Jayaprakash, who runs a drone company.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash is the founder and CEO of the leading drone company in India, Garuda Aerospace, which is now providing services of security as well as food delivery. Apart from this, Jayaprakash is also a major business partner of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

MS Dhoni is one of the biggest investors in the startup company Garuda Aerospace, run by international-level swimmer and entrepreneur Agnishwar Jayaprakash. Dhoni ended up investing in the drone company in 2022, taking the small startup to another level.

Who is MS Dhoni’s business partner Agnishwar Jayaprakash?

Agnishwar Jayaprakash is an international-level swimmer who has represented the country in the World Championship and the South Asian Games multiple times. He was a legible prospect for the Olympics but decided to serve the country in another way.

Jayaprakash is a graduate of the prestigious Harvard Business School and used to work under UN Assistant Secretary General Madam Lakshmi Puri, which is when he learned about emerging technologies and decided to start a drone company.

Currently, Agnishwar’s drone company Garuda Aerospace has a drone fleet of over 400 and has partnered up with companies like Swiggy, Flipkart, and Delhivery for warehouse services. After his initial investment, MS Dhoni also signed on as the brand ambassador for the drone company.

According to multiple media reports, as well as Entreprenuer.com, the company is eying another round of investment of around Rs 165 crore. According to its current business, Garuda Aerospace is valued at over Rs 2051 crore and has a 24 percent profit margin.

Apart from just being MS Dhoni’s business partner, Agnishwar Jayaprakash is also a superfan of the CSK captain, admiring him as an idol from a young age.

