Meet Mr Beast, YouTuber who turned down Rs 8200 crore offer

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is one of the most successful content creators on YouTube with over 139 million subscribers on his main channel. He is also currently one of the biggest YouTuber. He is known for creating unique and expensive stunts, challenges, and donations, making him one of the highest-paid content creators on the platform. In 2021, Forbes named him the highest-paid YouTube star, earning $54 million with over 10 billion views.

He was born on May 7, 1998, in Greenville, North Carolina. MrBeast began his career on YouTube in 2012, creating videos about gaming and commentary. However, it was not until he started creating content focused on stunts, challenges, and philanthropy that his channel gained significant traction. MrBeast is known for his extravagant videos where he donates large sums of money to individuals or charities, such as planting 20 million trees or buying a private island.

MrBeast revealed in an interview with Flagrant that he had been offered a billion dollars for his YouTube channel and associated companies, but he turned it down. Although the offer was tempting, he did not want to work for his YouTube channel and preferred to continue creating content on his own terms.

Netizens were impressed by MrBeast's decision and showed their support for him in the comments section. Many praised him for his entrepreneurial spirit and the invaluable advice he gives in his videos. Despite turning down the billion-dollar offer, MrBeast continues to be a highly successful content creator, with his earning potential putting him in the top 40 of Forbes' "World's Highest Paid Celebrities 2020" list.

MrBeast's success and popularity can be attributed to his ability to create engaging and entertaining content that resonates with his audience. With over 139 million subscribers on his main channel and more than 7 million subscribers on each of his other 5 channels, he has built a massive following that eagerly awaits his next upload.

