Meet Mohit Joshi, Delhi University alumnus who earns Rs 9.5 lakh per day, annual salary is...

Mohit Joshi, former Infosys President and the new MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra

Infosys President and company veteran of 22 years, Mohit Joshi decided to move on in a massive executive reshuffle for the Indian IT industry. The IT leader will be joining Tech Mahindra as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

It has been reported that Infosys made a last-minute attempt to keep Joshi on board but were unable to come to a consensus as he was eyeing a bigger role. Tech Mahindra appears to have made hay and found an apt replacement for retiring MD and CEO CP Gurnani. However, Joshi’s departure leaves a big void to be filled at Infosys.

Who is Mohit Joshi?

Mohit Joshi is a veteran of Enterprise technology software and consulting sector with two decades of experience. He had been with Infosys for over 22 years. Before Infosys, he worked for some of the largest corporations in the world like ANZ Grindlays and ABN Amro Bank. He was chosen as the Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2014.

At Infosys, Mohit Joshi led the banking platform, AI / Automation portfolio, Sales Operations, Transformation, CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute. He is also a Non-Executive Director at tech giant Aviva. He was previously the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).

He did his schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram. He then did his graduation in history from Delhi University’s St Stephens College and then MBA from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS). He has also studied global leadership and public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School in the US.

During his career, Mohit has worked across the continents of Asia, America and Europe. He currently resides in the United Kingdom capital London with his wife and two daughters. In the year 2021, Mohit’s salary rose from Rs 15 crore to Rs 34 crore. As per Infosys filing, he received a compensation of Rs 34,89,95,497 (Rs 34.89 crore) in the year 2021-2022.

READ | Meet Rohit Jawa, the new CEO of Hindustan Unilever ltd, check his St Stephen’s College connection