Ratan Tata has named Mohini Mohan Dutta in his will, who reportedly bequeathed a wealth of Rs 500 crore

The late Ratan Tata, a respected businessman and philanthropist, has left behind a surprising will. According to The Economic Times, he named Mohini Mohan Dutta, an entrepreneur in the travel sector, as a beneficiary of Rs 500 crore. This unexpected decision has caught attention in business and social circles.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Mohini Mohan Dutta is from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He owned Stallion, a travel agency that merged with Taj Services, a part of the Taj Group of Hotels, in 2013. His family held an 80% stake in Stallion, while the Tata Group owned the rest.

Dutta was also a director at TC Travel Services, once linked to Thomas Cook. He had long-standing ties with Ratan Tata and his family. One of his daughters worked at Tata Trusts for nine years and was previously employed by Taj Hotels.

Reports suggest that Dutta met Ratan Tata when the latter was 24, at the Dealers’ Hostel in Jamshedpur. As per reports, Dutta’s inclusion in Ratan Tata’s will has reportedly surprised the Tata family and close associates. They had known each other for 60 years, and Dutta once said that Ratan Tata 'built me up.'

Ratan Tata, who owned 0.83% of the Tata Group, had an estimated net worth of Rs 8,000 crore. He donated most of his wealth to charity. Known for his simplicity, he passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86.