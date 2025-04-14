Do you know that there is only one billionaire in Tanzania? And that man has a deep connection to India? Doesn't ring a bell? Let us tell you.

Do you know that there is only one billionaire in Tanzania? And that man has a deep connection to India? Doesn't ring a bell? Let us tell you. The man we are talking about is Mohammed Gulamabbas Dewji, also simply known as Mo. At age 49, he is considered one of the youngest billionaires in Africa and quite a generous philanthropist.

Personal life

Dewji was born on May 8, 1975 in Tanzania's Singida. He is the second of six children born into a Muslim family whose ancestors moved from India's Gujarat in the late 1800s. Dewji holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University in United States. He has three children with his wife Saira. Dewji resides in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam.

Business and work

Dewji serves as the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of MeTL Group, a conglomerate founded by his grandmother and developed by his father in the 1970s. The company has businesses across various sectors, including textiles, agriculture, manufacturing, energy, petroleum, insurance, logistics, trading, real estate, and beverages. MeTL has a huge impact on Tanzania's economy, contributing to roughly 3.3% of the country's GDP and employing more than 34,000 people. Key assets of the group include 21st Century Textiles, Royal Soap and Detergent, MeTL Agro, Star Oil Tanzania, and East Coast Liquid Storage. The company has operations in 11 African countries.

Politics and kidnapping incident

Dewji is a two-time member of parliament, representing Singida Urban from 2005 to 2015. He retired from politics in 2015 to focus on his businesses and philanthropy. In October 2018, Dewji was abducted by armed gunmen outside the Colosseum Hotel in Dar es Salaam during a morning workout. He was released after 10 days with no ransom paid.

Net worth

Dewji has an estimated net worth of USD 2.2 billion or nearly Rs 19,000 crore, according to Forbes, making him Tanzania's sole billionaire and one of the wealthiest persons in Africa.