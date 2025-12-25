FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...

Besides running alHindAir, he also holds the position of founder General Secretary of the Indian Haj Umrah Association.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...
Two new airlines -- alHindAir and FlyExpress -- are set to take to the skies, having received their No Objection Certificates from the Civil Aviation Ministry. Al Hind Air is being promoted by Kerala-based alhind Group, which was established three decades ago in Calicut. The promoter of Al Hind Air is Mohammed Haris T. 

Who is Mohammed Haris T?

Mohammed Haris is the promoter of alhind Group of Companies. His experience in the travel and tourism industry is extensive. Haris also holds the position of founder General Secretary of the Indian Haj Umrah Association. Born in Calicut, he completed his education with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (BA History and Economics) and a degree in Pharmacology.

alhind Group offers a wide array of travel-related services, making it a one-stop shop for all travel needs. Its global footprint has expanded significantly over the years. With offices and partners in several countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and Kuwait, the company has managed to serve a diverse clientele from different parts of the world.

alHindAir

Part of alhind Group of Companies, alhindair is preparing to make its debut in the aviation industry as a regional commuter airline, with operations scheduled to commence later this year. "The airline will begin its journey with a fleet of ATR 72- 600 model aircraft, initially focusing on providing efficient and reliable domestic air travel," it said.

alhind Group was established in 1990 and has emerged as a prominent leader in the travel and tour management industry in Asia. Over the years, the group has built a strong reputation. The group has played a pivotal role in shaping the travel and aviation sectors, becoming a trusted name in the industry.

READ | BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its business is...

Read More
