Meet Mira Murati, ChatGPT CTO who thinks AI can be misused, Elon Musk link revealed

ChatGPT news: Who is Mira Murati? Mira Murati ventured into Artificial intelligence in 2018.

Mira Murati is making waves on the internet. The netizens are in awe of her beauty and brains. She is the brains behind the new potential revolutionary product on the internet -- ChatGPT. Murati is the Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, the company that developed the ChatGPT chatbot that can write poems, assignments and even news articles. Its efficacy is yet to be established but there is a general consensus among the experts that it is here to stay and is the next big thing on the internet. So much so, that it panicked none other than the global search engine giant, Google. Google, in panic mode, brought its own version of ChatGPT, Bard. The software is not as seamless as ChatGPT but it is likely to improve over time, setting up a David vs Goliath battle involving Artificial Intelligence. Mira Murati, meanwhile, has gone viral for other reasons as well. She can give several supermodels a run for their money with her stunning looks. Who is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati is the Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT. She is just 35 years old. Some media reports suggest that she is of Indian origin; however, her surname suggests Albanian descent. She is a naturalised citizen of the United States as she was born and raised in San Francisco.

She is highly educated. She completed her Bachelor of Engineering from Dartmouth's Bachelor of Engineering. She started her career at Goldman Sachs as a Summer Analyst. She worked with Elon Musk at Tesla between 2013 and 2016. She helped develop Model X of the electric car company.

Murati ventured into Artificial intelligence in 2018. She became the vice president of applied Artificial Intelligence and Partnerships of OpenAI, the company backed by none other than Musk.

Musk is a co-founder of OpenAI.

Murati has been appearing on shows since ChatGPT and she gained a massive following and popularity.

She recently said in a show that Artificial Intelligence can be misused by bad actors. "How do you govern the use of AI in a way that’s aligned with human values?” she told Time Magazine.

"But we’re a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies–definitely regulators and governments and everyone else,” she added.

She was born in 1988. She is an Ivy leaguer, a term used for those who go to Ivy League colleges.

She recently said that her company would welcome inputs from experts, regulators and governments to regulate AI but it is too early for them to get involved.

Musk, the co-founder of OpenAI, recently said AI was the biggest risk to civilization. He said AI should be regulated to keep it safe for humans. He said there are regulations for cars, medicines and airplanes but the world needs to regulate AI more as it is a bigger risk to society than cars, planes and medicines.