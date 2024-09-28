Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Anil Ambani's market dominance continues, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time, set for stunning comeback

'Hypocrisy at its worst': India hits back at Pakistan PM over Kashmir statement at UN General Assembly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Mira Murati has resigned as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...
Mira Murati
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, announced her resignation through a post on 'X'.

Murati stated that she had stepped down as she wanted to 'create her own time and space to do her own exploration'. 

 

 

In a detailed post on 'X', she wrote, "I have something to share with you. After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI. My six-and-a-half years with the OpenAI team have been an extraordinary privilege. While I'll express my gratitute to many individuals in the coming days, I want to start by thanking Sam and Greg for their trust in me to lead the technical organisation and their support throughout the years". 

"There is never an ideal time to step away from a place one cherishes, yet this moment feels right", she further stated. 

Noting the reason behind her resignation, Murati wrote, "I'm stepping away because I want to create my own time and space to my exploration. For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure the smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built". 

Who is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati, an Albanian engineer, researcher, and tech executive, was apoointed as the CTO of OpenAI in 2018.

Born on December 16, 1988 in Albania, Murati attended the Pearson United World College of the Pacific in Canada after earning a scholarship. According to the reports of Live Mint, she secured a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Colby College and a Bachelor of Engineering from Dartmouth College.

Mira Murati began her career as a 'Summer Analyst' intern at Goldman Sachs, an US-based multinational investment bank company. She also worked  as an “Advanced Concepts Engineer” at Zodiac Aerospace. Later , she joined Elon Musk's Tesla as a Senior Product Manager before moving to OpenAI. 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

From Vision to Impact: Pratik Jain's Journey in Helping Businesses Navigate the Cloud

From Vision to Impact: Pratik Jain's Journey in Helping Businesses Navigate the Cloud

Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara

Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara

Meet woman, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has this connection with Nirav Modi...

Meet woman, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has this connection with Nirav Modi...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...

Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement