Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, announced her resignation through a post on 'X'.

— Mira Murati (@miramurati) September 25, 2024

In a detailed post on 'X', she wrote, "I have something to share with you. After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI. My six-and-a-half years with the OpenAI team have been an extraordinary privilege. While I'll express my gratitute to many individuals in the coming days, I want to start by thanking Sam and Greg for their trust in me to lead the technical organisation and their support throughout the years".

"There is never an ideal time to step away from a place one cherishes, yet this moment feels right", she further stated.

Noting the reason behind her resignation, Murati wrote, "I'm stepping away because I want to create my own time and space to my exploration. For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure the smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built".

Who is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati, an Albanian engineer, researcher, and tech executive, was apoointed as the CTO of OpenAI in 2018.

Born on December 16, 1988 in Albania, Murati attended the Pearson United World College of the Pacific in Canada after earning a scholarship. According to the reports of Live Mint, she secured a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Colby College and a Bachelor of Engineering from Dartmouth College.

Mira Murati began her career as a 'Summer Analyst' intern at Goldman Sachs, an US-based multinational investment bank company. She also worked as an “Advanced Concepts Engineer” at Zodiac Aerospace. Later , she joined Elon Musk's Tesla as a Senior Product Manager before moving to OpenAI.