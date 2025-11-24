FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Meet Megha Mittal, daughter-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal, who once led German fashion luxury brand as...

Megha Mittal joined the Investment Bank Goldman Sachs as an Analyst in the Research Department after her graduation.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

Meet Megha Mittal, daughter-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal, who once led German fashion luxury brand as...
File photo
Lakshmi Mittal, an Indian-origin steel magnate based in the UK, has become the talk of the town as he has reportedly decided to quit the UK as the Labour Party-led government’s feared tax shake-up for the super-rich nears, according to a UK media report on Sunday. In this article, we will tell his daughter-in-law, Megha Mittal, who once led German fashion luxury brand Escada as MD.

Who is Megha Mittal?

Megha Mittal is a prominent fashion entrepreneur who once led the German luxury fashion brand Escada as Chairperson and Managing Director. Megha is married to Aditya Mittal, the son of Lakshmi Mittal. Born in Kolkata, Megha completed her schooling at Hyderabad Public School. She holds a degree in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of Business. Megha is also a member of the Board of Advisors of the Wharton School.

Megha Mittal's career

Megha joined the Investment Bank Goldman Sachs as an Analyst in the Research Department after her graduation. She left the company after one year. In 2003, she obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Architectural Interior Design at the Inchbald School of Design in London. In 2009, she took over Escada and re-established the company as a modern luxury and lifestyle brand.

Megha and her husband, Aditya, actively donate to philanthropic causes related to child health both in India and the UK. They also support the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London, having funded the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre. In India, the couple works closely with UNICEF.

About Lakshmi Mittal

Rajasthan-born Mittal is a resident in Switzerland for tax and will now spend much of his future in Dubai, according to The Sunday Times. Founder of ArcelorMittal, he 75-year-old industrialist has a net worth of USD 21.8 billion, as per Forbes.

