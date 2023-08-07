Headlines

Meet MBA graduate who leads Rs 15,858 crore company, has Rs 23,990 crore net worth

He also did MS in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Nadir Godrej, an Indian billionaire businessman, is the chairman and managing director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is the younger sibling of billionaire Adi Godrej. Nadir holds a one-fifth share in the assets of the Godrej Group.

The 72-year-old has been a director of Godrej Soaps (now Godrej Industries) since 1977. The businessman is also the chairman of Godrej Agrovet Limited and director of Godrej Properties Limited, subsidiaries of Godrej Industries.    

Nadir Godrej's net worth

Nadir joined the family business more than four decades ago. Now, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 23,990 net worth as of August 7, 2023, according to Forbes. Nadir leads Godrej Industries which has a market capitalisation of Rs 15,858 crore as of August 7, 2023. The company has its headquarters in Mumbai.

Nadir holds a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also completed his MS in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University in 1974. He has also done an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1976.

Apart from being a businessman, he has a flair for languages and poetry and often delivers public speeches in verse form. He was previously a non-executive director at Mahindra and the Tata group's Indian Hotels.

The Board of Management of Manav Rachna University has unanimously conferred Godrej with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy. The French government awarded him the Ordre national du Mérite in 2002 and the Légion d’Honneur in 2008.

