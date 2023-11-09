Headlines

Meet MBA grad, was an actress, is daughter-in-law of a billionaire, wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

The couple hasn't yet confirmed or shared any photos from the ceremony, however, the attendees' photos confirm the couple's wedding.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Former Femina Miss India and Yale MBA graduate, Aditi Arya, recently got married to fiance Jay Kotak, the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank founder, Uday Kotak. According to a news report, the wedding took place on Tuesday in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre and other functions were held in Udaipur.

The couple hasn't yet confirmed or shared any photos from the ceremony, however, the attendees' photos confirm the couple's wedding. An Instagram handle named Ambani_update shared glimpses of Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani posing and interacting with Uday Kotak at the wedding. However, DNA can't independently confirm the authenticity of the pictures.

It is rumoured that Jay and Aditi got engaged in August 2022 and a photo of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris after the engagement had gone viral. However, the couple had kept it private until Jay confirmed his engagement to Aditi by calling her his fiance in a congratulatory post on her graduation from Yale University in May this year.

Jay had written on social media X, "Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you." 

The couple had met at a party some years ago but the interaction lasted for a few minutes. Jay then messaged her on Instagram after which the two became friends.

Who is Aditi Arya?

Born in September 1993, Aditi Arya is an Indian actress, model, research analyst, and winner of the beauty pageant Femina Miss India World in 2015, she represented India at the Miss World 2015 pageant. She also played a role in the 2022 Bollywood film '83'.

Aditi was raised in Chandigarh and completed her primary education at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School. She then shifted to Gurugram where she completed her schooling at Amity International School. Thereafter, she graduated in finance from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi University. 

Aditi also recently completed her MBA and graduated from the Yale School of Management. She has been associated with many non-profit groups such as Amitasha, Supported Decision Making, and Protsahan. She had also made her Tollywood debut as the lead actress in Ism, directed by Puri Jagannadh. She then made her Kannada debut in Kurukshetra. 

She has also starred in the Hindi web series Tantra directed by Sidhant Sachdev and produced by Vikram Bhatt and Tollywood film Ninnu Vadili Nenu Polenule.

Her husband, Jay Kotak has completed his MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelors in history from Columbia University and is presently co-heading Kotak811.

