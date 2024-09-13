Twitter
Business

Meet woman, who might be next generation leader of Tata Group, is related to Ratan Tata...

Maya is the daughter of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, and Aloo Mistry, sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, who once led the Tata Group.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Meet woman, who might be next generation leader of Tata Group, is related to Ratan Tata...
Maya Tata, 34, is quietly emerging as a pivotal figure in one of India's largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group. Despite maintaining a low profile, she is poised to play a crucial role in the company’s future. Maya is the step-niece of Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of Tata Group, and her strong family connections tie her closely to the Tata legacy.

Maya is the daughter of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, and Aloo Mistry, sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, who once led the Tata Group. The Mistry family holds an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons through Cyrus Investments Private and Sterling Investment Group, further cementing her place within this influential network.

Maya’s professional journey is backed by a solid educational foundation, having studied at the University of Warwick and Bayes Business School in the UK. She began her career at the Tata Opportunities Fund, a private equity firm within Tata Capital, where she excelled in managing portfolios and investor relations.

Her move to Tata Digital saw her contributing significantly to the launch of the Tata Neu app, a milestone for the company. Maya’s efforts have earned her a spot on the board of the Tata Medical Centre Trust, a Kolkata-based cancer hospital founded by Ratan Tata in 2011.

According to recent reports by the Economic Times, Maya’s influence within the Tata Group is on the rise. As the company looks to its next chapter, particularly with the upcoming Tata Sons' AGM, many speculate about her increasing role in the conglomerate’s future.

