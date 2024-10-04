Twitter
Business

Meet Maya Tata, likely heir to India's leading business empire, she is Ratan Tata's...

Despite being the youngest sibling, Maya has made notable progress in her career within the Tata Group. She studied at Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick in the UK.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Meet Maya Tata, likely heir to India's leading business empire, she is Ratan Tata's...
    Maya Tata, the niece of prominent business leader Ratan Tata, is considered a potential successor to the Tata empire, ready to continue the family's legacy. At 34 years old, she is the daughter of Aloo Mistry and Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother. Alongside her siblings Leah and Neville, Maya serves on the board of the Tata Medical Centre Trust, a key organization within the Tata Group.

    Maya's maternal heritage is also significant; her mother, Aloo Mistry, is the sister of Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of the Tata Group, and the daughter of the late billionaire Pallonji Mistry. Additionally, her aunt Rohiqa Mistry, married to Cyrus Mistry, boasts a net worth of Rs 56,000 crore, making her one of India's wealthiest women.

    Despite being the youngest sibling, Maya has made notable progress in her career within the Tata Group. She studied at Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick in the UK.

    Maya began her professional journey with the Tata Opportunities Fund, a leading private equity fund under Tata Capital. She later moved to Tata Digital, where she played a crucial role in launching the Tata Neu app.

    According to reports from the Economic Times, Maya has made significant contributions in portfolio management and investor relations during her time at the Tata Opportunities Fund. Currently, she is one of six board members overseeing operations at the Tata Medical Centre Trust, which manages a cancer hospital in Kolkata inaugurated by Ratan Tata in 2011.

    Maya's journey reflects her potential as a key figure in shaping the future of the Tata Group while honoring its storied legacy.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
