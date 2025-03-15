While co-founder Narayana Murthy and his family still own a notable share, the biggest shareholder is not from the Murthy family

Infosys, one of India’s biggest IT companies, has a diverse group of shareholders. While co-founder Narayana Murthy and his family still own a notable share, the biggest shareholder is not from the Murthy family.

According to reports, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is now the largest shareholder in Infosys. It owns 395.77 million shares, making up 9.53% of the company’s total stake. This investment is valued at around Rs8,694 crore. LIC’s growing stake in Infosys highlights its confidence in the company’s future.

The second-largest shareholder is SBI Funds Management Ltd., with a 4.21% stake worth Rs 3,840 crore. Sudha Gopalakrishnan, wife of Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan, is the third-largest, holding a 2.29% stake worth Rs 2,095 crore.

Meanwhile, the Murthy family continues to hold a significant share in Infosys:

Narayana Murthy owns 0.36%, slightly lower than before after gifting shares to his grandson.

Sudha Murty owns 0.93% (3.45 crore shares).

Akshata Murty, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, owns 1.05% (3.89 crore shares).

Rohan Murty is the largest shareholder in the family with 1.46% (6.8 crore shares).

In 2023, Narayana Murthy gifted 15 lakh shares worth Rs 240 crore to his four-year-old grandson, Ekagrah Murty, giving him a 0.04% stake in Infosys.