While Asian cinema has largely been dominated by India, China, Japan and Korea, in terms of both cultural influence and box office success, a 2022 Indonesian film has broken through these established norms. This film's success has put the spotlight on its producer Manoj Punjabi in Southeast Asian cinema, with ambitions to create a "new Hollywood" in the region.

Manoj Punjabi is the co-founder and CEO of PT MD Pictures, an Indonesian film production company. PT MD Pictures produced the horror film KKN di Desa Penari (Dancing Village: The Curse Begins) which became a cultural phenomenon in Indonesia, achieving unprecedented box office success. The film sold over 10 million tickets, a first for an Indonesian film. According to some media reports, the film even surpassed the collections of Avengers: Infinity War in Indonesia.

KKN di Desa Penari has become the highest-grossing Indonesian film ever. This success has led to a significant increase in the stock prices of PT MD Pictures, reportedly increasing Punjabi's net worth.

Some reports claim that Punjabi's share in the company has elevated his net worth to an estimated $1.8 billion (Rs 15,614 crore), potentially making him one of the wealthiest filmmakers globally.

According to Jeffrey Bahar, chief operating officer at Spire Research and Consulting, Manoj Punjabi is now gaining international recognition. Manoj Punjabi, along with his father Dhamoo and uncle Raam, are collectively recognised as 'Indonesia's Hollywood' within the local media.