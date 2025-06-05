Mukesh Ambani once gifted a lavish 22-storeyed building to Manoj Modi in Mumbai in a premium locality.

Despite playing a key role in Reliance Industries, Manoj Modi keeps a low profile and is mostly invisible to the public. He is often called the 'right hand' of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man. Modi has quietly become one of the most powerful forces behind Reliance. He joined Reliance, the most valuable firm in India today, in the early 80s, when founder Dhirubhai Ambani was leading it.

Presently, Reliance has a market cap of Rs 19.52 lakh crore, as of June 5. In the Ambani family, Modi gradually became one of the most trusted people. Over the years, he has not only worked closely with Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, but also with their Ambani kids, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Modi is a businessman from a Gujarati family. He reportedly serves as a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio.

USD 5.7 billion deal

Modi played a key role during negotiations for a billion-dollar deal with Facebook Inc. in 2020. The massive deal worth USD 5.7 billion (Rs 48908 crore today) was signed between Reliance’s Jio Platforms and Facebook. It was a key moment for the company. This deal also paved the way for more investments, bringing in a total of USD 13 billion from global private equity firms.

Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi

The two have known each other since their college days. Both studied chemical engineering at the University of Bombay (University of Mumbai). Reports suggest that Ambani once gifted a lavish 22-storeyed building in Mumbai to Manoj Modi. It is situated in the premium locality of Mumbai on Nepean Sea Road. It is worth Rs 1500 crore, as per reports. Each floor of the building is spread over 8,000 square feet, and the total area of the building is 1.7 lakh square feet.