Meet Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani’s right-hand, brain behind Rs 43,000 crore Jio-Facebook deal, lives in Rs 1500 crore home

Manoj Modi is the batchmate of Mukesh Ambani and the two are friends since their college days at Mumbai's University Department of Chemical Technology.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Pic courtesy: Twitter: @JohnTChambers

Manoj Modi is the man who is known as the right hand of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, in Indian business circles. Manoj Modi is the brain behind many multi-billion dollar deals inked by Reliance. Manoj Modi is a very humble person but is a very smart negotiator. In this article we will know more about Manoj Modi, the man who is like a shadow to Mukesh Ambani.

Manoj Modi is the batchmate of Mukesh Ambani and the two are friends since their college days at Mumbai's University Department of Chemical Technology. Manoj Modi had joined Reliance in early 1980s when Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani was leading the company. According to reports, Manoj Modi is friend with Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani for decades now. He is now working closely with Mukesh Ambani’s children Akash Imbani and Isha Ambani.

It is said that Manoj Modi spearheaded Jio’s deal with social media behemoth Facebook in April 2020. It may be recalled that Akash Ambani-led Jio Platforms had inked Rs 43,000 crore deal with Facebook when the world was battling Covid-19 pandemic. Manoj Modi and Akash Ambani both worked very closely on finalizing this deal.

Manoj Modi prefers to stay away from limelight and not much is known about his private life. No information is available about his net worth or monthly salary.

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani had gifted a 22-storey building spread over an area of 1.7 lakh square feet to Manoj Modi. The building is located in Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai. According to Magicbricks.com, the property is worth Rs 1500 crore. 

