Meet MSN Reddy, from chemist to net worth Rs 11400 crore, left leading MNC to build…

Meet MSN Reddy, from chemist to net worth Rs 11,400 crore, left leading MNC to build… | Photo: msnlabs.com

M Satyanarayana Reddy is popularly known as Dr MSN. A trained scientist, Dr Reddy started out as a chemist and built a successful research career in the pharma industry before making his name as an entrepreneur. Among the richest people of Hyderabad, Dr Reddy is the billionaire founder and chairman of MSN Labs, one of the fastest growing pharma companies in India that he built from scratch.

Dr Manne Satyanarayana Reddy’s story begins from a village called Gurukunta in the Mahboobnagar District, now in Telangana. After studying through school and graduation in his home district, Dr Reddy MSc and PhD from Osmania University before embarking on his career in 1990.

In a little over a decade of working for pharma MNCs, Reddy climbed the ladder to serve on top posts like Head of Research and Development and Group Leader at leading Indian pharma MNC. But instead of settling into a high-paying service career, Reddy decided to take the big step and build his own business in 2003.

He founded his company with a capital of Rs 5 crore and, in less than a decade, clocked a turnover of $670 million in FY 2021-22. From just a handful of employees, Dr Reddy’s MSN group today has a workforce of over 14,000 people and is present in over 65 countries. The Hyderabad-based group today has 5 companies and is among the leading makers of affordable generic medicine.

The group boasts solid research expertise with over 2,200-people strong R&D team. Dr Reddy’s business now spans over 16 factories in not just India but Myanmar and the United States. His company began manufacturing Favilow in 2020, a lower priced version of Covid-19 medicine Favipiravir. Dr Reddy is also an inventor and holds numerous patents on products and processes. Reddy has a net worth of over Rs 11,442 crore ($1.4 billion), as per Forbes real-time rich list.