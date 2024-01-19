Headlines

Meet Manipur woman who fought drug abuse in her family, now runs successful food business

Sopem MK inspires both dreamers and warriors with her story, which is interwoven with the verdant hills of the Naga region and the tart sweetness of homemade wine.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Edited by

An example of overcoming hardship and thriving via passion is Manipur's resilient entrepreneur Sopem MK. She inspires both dreamers and warriors with her story, which is interwoven with the verdant hills of the Naga region and the tart sweetness of homemade wine.

Sopem was raised in a difficult environment, having been born into a family dealing with addiction. She would not, however, let her spirits drop. She took comfort in YouTube tutorials and learned the craft of fruit winemaking, with the tenacity of a phoenix rising from the ashes. This newly acquired ability opened up a world of opportunities. Sopem created wonderful wines by using fruits that could be found locally, such as pineapples and blackberries, and her home was filled with the aroma of entrepreneurship and hope.


Speaking to The Better India, she said, “From a young age, I used to look for ways to earn money.” She went on to say that she started working for a family at the age of 16 and looking after their kids in order to support herself. The Better India went on to say that “when she somehow managed to complete her Class 12, she was unable to study further due to family circumstances. And so she decided to pack her bags to venture into the real world that lay beyond the hills.”

Her homemade mixtures' success drove her even farther. Sopem took a risk by enrolling in a food and beverage course while working as a restaurant employee and attending school. Her desire to provide for her family and herself drove her to be a whirlwind of ambition. She started "Great Pair,"  where she makes bread and wine. 

As a testament to the transformational power of the human spirit and a ray of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs, Sopem MK stands tall today.

